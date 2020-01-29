PDC Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

