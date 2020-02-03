Peabody Energy (BTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?