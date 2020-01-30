Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 6,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $548.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

