Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $33.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 72,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $556.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

