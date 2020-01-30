Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.96

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.96 and traded as high as $29.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 2,152 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $548.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest