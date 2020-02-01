Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Up 12.9%

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB)’s share price shot up 12.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), 1,964,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,870% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.24.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

