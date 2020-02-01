Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.94

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 12347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

