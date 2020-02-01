Pedro Abreu Sells 8,040 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80.

On Friday, November 29th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20.

On Thursday, November 21st, Pedro Abreu sold 458 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $16,112.44.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.51. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 876,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 380.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

