Peel Hunt Downgrades Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,616 ($34.41) to GBX 2,675 ($35.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595 ($34.14).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 2,504 ($32.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,435.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,299.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

