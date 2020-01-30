Peel Hunt Downgrades Serco Group (LON:SRP) to Hold

Serco Group (LON:SRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.18) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 151.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 36.84. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

