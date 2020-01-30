Peel Hunt Increases Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,715

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Travis Perkins to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,574.50 ($20.71).

TPK opened at GBX 1,598.50 ($21.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,613.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,423.47. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Insiders acquired a total of 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117 in the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

