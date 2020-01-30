Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 9.32 ($0.12) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.10 ($0.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?