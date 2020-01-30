Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.61) price target on shares of Pure Wafer in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Pure Wafer stock opened at GBX 47.35 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 24.91 and a current ratio of 25.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.15. Pure Wafer has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68).

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

