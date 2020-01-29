Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for VP (LON:VP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of VP (LON:VP) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

VP opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. VP has a 52-week low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 968.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 856.78. The company has a market cap of $401.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 8.45 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Neil A. Stothard bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,735.60).

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level