Peel Hunt Trims Senior (LON:SNR) Target Price to GBX 150

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Senior to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 198.71 ($2.61).

Shares of Senior stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 166.50 ($2.19). 5,440,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of $698.33 million and a PE ratio of 15.56.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?