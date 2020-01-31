Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Wolfe Research raised Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

PTON opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peloton has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,603,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

