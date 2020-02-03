Peloton (PTON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peloton to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTON stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10. Peloton has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

