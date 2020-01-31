Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

PPL stock opened at C$50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$45.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,450.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?