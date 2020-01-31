Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,272,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve