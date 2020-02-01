Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 598,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,094 shares.The stock last traded at $30.66 and had previously closed at $29.02.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

