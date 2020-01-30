Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 6,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,551. The company has a market capitalization of $471.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,869,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

