PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,225. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

