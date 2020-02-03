PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $438.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

