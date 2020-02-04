Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

