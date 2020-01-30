Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48 to $0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.55 EPS.

PNR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. 56,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?