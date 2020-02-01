Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. 42,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,343. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,041 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Pentair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

