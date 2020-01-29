Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.987-3.046 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Pentair also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50 to $2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 97,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

