Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Receives $47.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 445.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

