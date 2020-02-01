Pentair PLC to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

PNR stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

