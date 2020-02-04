Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $616,875.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $616,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $177.98 on Tuesday. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Penumbra by 22.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $185,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

