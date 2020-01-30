Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,665. The company has a market capitalization of $707.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $39.28.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Insiders sold a total of 12,106 shares of company stock valued at $396,882 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

