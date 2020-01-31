Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 620 shares of company stock worth $17,872. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEBK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.82%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

