Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

PFBX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853. Peoples Financial has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.