People’s United Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

People’s United Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. People’s United Financial has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,113. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?