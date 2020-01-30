Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%.

PUB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. 865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUB. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $110,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,124 over the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?