Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Short Interest Up 36.6% in January

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PUB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822. The stock has a market cap of $543.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $108,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,236,387. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

PUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

