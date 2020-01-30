Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PUB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,124 in the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

