PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $134.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio