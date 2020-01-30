PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $144.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

