Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perceptron an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perceptron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Perceptron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perceptron stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 5,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Perceptron has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perceptron (PRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com