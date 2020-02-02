Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.89

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $6.06. Perceptron shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $59.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Equities analysts predict that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perceptron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Perceptron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Perceptron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Perceptron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

