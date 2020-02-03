Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $44.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of PRFT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 557,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,173. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

