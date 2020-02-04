Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY20 guidance at $1.94-2.04 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFGC opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

