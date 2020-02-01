Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of DCIX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 12,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,238. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 119.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.97% of Performance Shipping worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Profit Margin