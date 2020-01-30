Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

PFMT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Performant Financial by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Performant Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 268,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 75,604 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

