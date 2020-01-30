Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) were down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.07, approximately 25,744 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 504,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

