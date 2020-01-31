PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721,797 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312,857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,665,000 after purchasing an additional 272,310 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $19,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

