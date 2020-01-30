PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

