PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.93 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James reiterated an average rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.79.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

