PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03, RTT News reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.76%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

